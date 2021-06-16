These are words that will be familiar if you grew up with a Scottish granny.

21 words you'll certainly know if your granny is from Scotland

Did your granny ever give you a skelp on your bahookie for clyping on your sleekit brother for stealing your piece?

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 5:00 pm

If so, we’re willing to bet you had a Scottish gran who used many of the words and phrases that are sadly falling out of favour with younger people.

Here are some of our absolute favourites.

1. Drookit

Drookit. Meaning: Drenched, soaked through.Example: "You’re drooket after being out in that torrential rain."

Photo: Canva

2. Skite

Skite: To strike an object with a glancing blow. Example: "I’ll skite you across the ear if you don’t pay attention."

Photo: Canva

3. The dancin'

The dancin’. Meaning: Going to a dance hall. Example: "I met your grandpa at the dancin’ back in 1969."

Photo: Canva

4. Bahookie

Bahookie. Meaning: A person’s bottom. Example: "Sit down on your bahookie and behave!"

Photo: Canva

