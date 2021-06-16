21 words you'll certainly know if your granny is from Scotland
Did your granny ever give you a skelp on your bahookie for clyping on your sleekit brother for stealing your piece?
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 5:00 pm
If so, we’re willing to bet you had a Scottish gran who used many of the words and phrases that are sadly falling out of favour with younger people.
Here are some of our absolute favourites.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.
Page 1 of 6