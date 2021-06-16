If so, we’re willing to bet you had a Scottish gran who used many of the words and phrases that are sadly falling out of favour with younger people.

Here are some of our absolute favourites.

Drookit. Meaning: Drenched, soaked through. Example: "You're drooket after being out in that torrential rain."

Skite: To strike an object with a glancing blow. Example: "I'll skite you across the ear if you don't pay attention."

The dancin'. Meaning: Going to a dance hall. Example: "I met your grandpa at the dancin' back in 1969."

Bahookie. Meaning: A person's bottom. Example: "Sit down on your bahookie and behave!"