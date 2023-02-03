Little Marcos parties, epic flumes at the Commie Pool, enjoying a cheeky pick n mix from Woolworths, these simple joys defined our childhood in Edinburgh during the ‘90s.

We’ve all seen the ‘only 90s kids will remember’ posts which fondly take us back to the days of tamagotchi, rewinding cassette tapes with pencils, and the joy of playing 3D Pinball on your Windows 95 desktop.

But what about the ‘only 90s kids from Edinburgh will remember’ posts, surely there are nostalgic novelties from our childhoods here in this wee pocket of Scotland?

Well, indeed there is, and whether you grew up as a millennial or a bit before/after in Gen X or Gen Z, many of these examples will spark old memories of your time in Edinburgh during this golden age.

Without further ado, here are 18 things that you will remember if you grew up in Edinburgh during the ‘90s.

1 . Legendary parties were in full swing at Little Marcos If you wanted a cool venue for a kids birthday party then Little Marcos was the first choice. It was Scotland’s first indoors soft play venue which opened in 1980 at Grove Street, it closed in 2008 but welcomed over 1 million kids to play while active. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Visiting the Dinosaurs Alive! Exhibition (it was pure dino-mite!) This robotic dinosaur exhibition was the first of its kind to come to Britain when it arrived in Edinburgh’s City Art Centre in 1990. Celebrated for being highly realistic, these dinosaur animatronics still live on in our hearts over 3 decades later. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . You remember when the Scott Monument looked like a rocket ship One of Edinburgh’s most prominent landmarks looked very different for a while during the ‘90s. The Scott Monument, Edinburgh’s own ‘Gothic rocket’, was lit up like a rocket ship indeed as it was under scaffolding during the early 1990s. Photo: Joesboy via Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . You braved the death-defying flumes of the Commie Pool Remember the legendary flumes of the Commie Pool? You had to be brave to take them on, especially after talk emerged of the pool’s flumes being ‘laced with razor blades’ but this has been called an urban myth. Either way, your reward for braving the challenge was a hot chippy from Bratisanni’s afterwards. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales