17 Powerful quotes about Scotland from famous people starting with Ewan McGregor
With its beautiful landscapes and fascinating culture, Scotland has deeply inspired these actors, musicians, novelists and other folk from all walks of life.
When we think about Scotland we think about what makes the country so famous. The works of Robert Burns, glorious glens in the Scottish Highlands and the intriguing multilingualism of our history and Scots and Scottish Gaelic today are only a few examples of what makes the nation so interesting.
Naturally, there is even more to Scotland and our heritage than the aforementioned examples but what matters is the impact such things have had on others; inspiring fondness and their own masterpieces.
Here are 17 quotes from famous people (including many Scots) about their appreciation of Scotland.