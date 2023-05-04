All Sections
17 Powerful quotes about Scotland from famous people starting with Ewan McGregor

With its beautiful landscapes and fascinating culture, Scotland has deeply inspired these actors, musicians, novelists and other folk from all walks of life.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:32 BST

When we think about Scotland we think about what makes the country so famous. The works of Robert Burns, glorious glens in the Scottish Highlands and the intriguing multilingualism of our history and Scots and Scottish Gaelic today are only a few examples of what makes the nation so interesting.

Naturally, there is even more to Scotland and our heritage than the aforementioned examples but what matters is the impact such things have had on others; inspiring fondness and their own masterpieces.

Here are 17 quotes from famous people (including many Scots) about their appreciation of Scotland.

“I'm fiercely proud to be Scottish.”

1. Ewan McGregor on... Scottish pride

“I'm fiercely proud to be Scottish.” Photo: edfilmfest on Flickr

“Scotland has an in-built sound system that never stops thumping. Music runs deep and I like to think of all the great songs and voices that have come out of the country, and all the music that is yet to come.”

2. KT Tunstall on... Music

“Scotland has an in-built sound system that never stops thumping. Music runs deep and I like to think of all the great songs and voices that have come out of the country, and all the music that is yet to come.” Photo: via WikiCommons

“Scotland is a wonderfully fascinating place for wildlife and nature. It has, in my opinion, some of the most marvellous landscapes and wildlife spectacles you will find anywhere.”

3. David Attenborough on... Natural beauty

“Scotland is a wonderfully fascinating place for wildlife and nature. It has, in my opinion, some of the most marvellous landscapes and wildlife spectacles you will find anywhere.” Photo: Submitted

“Scotland is undoubtedly the star of Outlander. I’m so proud of the country and all it has to offer.”

4. Sam Heughan on... Scotland stealing the show

“Scotland is undoubtedly the star of Outlander. I’m so proud of the country and all it has to offer.” Photo: Submitted

