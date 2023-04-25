17 Inspiring quotes about Scotland from famous people starting with Sam Heughan from Outlander
With its rich history, beautiful landscapes and fascinating culture, Scotland has deeply inspired these actors, poets, musicians, novelists and other folk from all walks of life.
When we think about Scotland we think about what makes the country famous on the world stage. The works of Robert Burns, gorgeous landscapes in the Scottish Highlands and the curious multilingualism of our history and present day with Scots and Scottish Gaelic are only a few examples of what makes the nation so interesting.
Of course, there is even more to Scotland and our heritage than the aforementioned examples but what matters is the impact such things have had on others; inspiring fondness and their own masterpieces.
To show you what we mean, here are 17 quotes from famous people (including many Scots) about their appreciation of Scotland.