17 Inspiring quotes about Scotland from famous people starting with Sam Heughan from Outlander

With its rich history, beautiful landscapes and fascinating culture, Scotland has deeply inspired these actors, poets, musicians, novelists and other folk from all walks of life.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:44 BST

When we think about Scotland we think about what makes the country famous on the world stage. The works of Robert Burns, gorgeous landscapes in the Scottish Highlands and the curious multilingualism of our history and present day with Scots and Scottish Gaelic are only a few examples of what makes the nation so interesting.

Of course, there is even more to Scotland and our heritage than the aforementioned examples but what matters is the impact such things have had on others; inspiring fondness and their own masterpieces.

To show you what we mean, here are 17 quotes from famous people (including many Scots) about their appreciation of Scotland.

“Scotland is undoubtedly the star of Outlander. I’m so proud of the country and all it has to offer.”

1. Sam Heughan on... Scotland stealing the show

“Scotland is undoubtedly the star of Outlander. I’m so proud of the country and all it has to offer.” Photo: Submitted

“There are two season in Scotland: June and winter.”

2. Billy Connolly on... The weather

“There are two season in Scotland: June and winter.” Photo: via WikiCommons

“There’s no place on earth with more of the old superstitions and magic mixed into its daily life than the Scottish Highlands.”

3. Diana Gabaldon on... Scotland's magic

“There’s no place on earth with more of the old superstitions and magic mixed into its daily life than the Scottish Highlands.” Photo: via WikiCommons

“Scotland is a wonderfully fascinating place for wildlife and nature. It has, in my opinion, some of the most marvellous landscapes and wildlife spectacles you will find anywhere.”

4. David Attenborough on... Natural beauty

“Scotland is a wonderfully fascinating place for wildlife and nature. It has, in my opinion, some of the most marvellous landscapes and wildlife spectacles you will find anywhere.” Photo: Submitted

