With so many Scots having emigrated down the centuries, it’s little surprise to find that so many famous faces have Caledonian roots.
From Mark Knopfler’s Bearsden upbringing, to Kim Kardashian’s unlikely link to an ancient Pictish king, we take a look at 15 famous faces who have a Saltire flag in their heritage.
1. Alicia Silverstone
Hollywood actress star Alicia Silverstone may have been born in California, but she is the daughter of Monty Silverstone, an English estate agent, and Deirdre Silvestone (née Radford), a Scottish former Pan Am flight attendant. We were totally Clueless about this (sorry).
2. David Byrne
Known around the world as the lead singer, guitarist and songwriter of New York City-founded new wave group Talking Heads, David Byrne's Caledonian roots are surprising to say the least. The Once in a Lifetime singer was born in Dumbarton in 1952 and the family relocated and settled in North American when he was a toddler.
3. A. A. Gill
Named a "giant among journalists" on his untimely death four years ago, legendary food critic, Adrian Anthony Gill, was born in Edinburgh in 1954. The future Sunday Times' restaurant reviewer and television critic moved to England when he was still an infant.
4. Rankin
Top fashion photographer Rankin, born John Rankin Waddell, is known as being the founder of Dazed and Confused magazine and for snapping world-famous personalities, from Kate Moss to The Queen. Born in Paisley, but educated south of the border, Rankin's Scots heritage is today masked by a thick southern English accent.
