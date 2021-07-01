11 Scottish beaches you must visit
Scotland is blessed with an abundance of breath-taking scenery, and nowhere is this more evident than the at coast.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 2:04 pm
Many of the beaches in Scotland are nothing short of stunning, and after months of lockdown there’s never been a better time to get out and explore them.
Fancy a great day out at the beach? Here are 11 beaches you need to visit.
