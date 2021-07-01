11 Scottish beaches you must visit

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Many of the beaches in Scotland are nothing short of stunning, and after months of lockdown there’s never been a better time to get out and explore them.

Fancy a great day out at the beach? Here are 11 beaches you need to visit.

1. Burntisland beach, Fife Easily reachable from the central belt, it's a popular destination for Scots who like clean bathing water, and great local facilities.

2. Achmelvich, Sutherland One of Scotland's hidden gems, which lies a short drive north of Ullapool, and despite being relatively remote, has a chip shop nearby.

3. Yellowcraigs beach East Lothian An excellent spot for sunbathing and paddling.

4. Luskentyre, Isle of Harris Luskentyre is an absolute marvel to behold. No one who has ever driven past has been able to resist the urge to stop and enjoy.