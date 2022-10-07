4. Outlander Cast including Sam Heughan

Àdhamh Ó Broin is the Gaelic language coach for the hit TV show Outlander which prominently features Scottish Gaelic. Àdhamh held great praise for Sam Heughan, who plays the main character Jamie Fraser, saying that he was the "person who could hold it up consistently and dish out the acting while doing it," and that when "he got into his flow he was absolutely unstoppable. He was just glorious." Gwyllyn the bard (left) played by Gillebrìde MacMillan is a native Gaelic speaker who also appeared in the show.

Photo: Submitted via Outlander Wiki / Ian West via PA