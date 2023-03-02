1 . Sir Sean Connery

The Scottish Actor who boasted impressive roles from James Bond to Robin Hood, was born in the Fountainbridge area in 1930. Back then, he attended Tollcross Primary School but decided to leave education early at 13 to become a milkman. Unlikely origins for the man who would become one of Scotland’s most famous stars. He passed away in 2020, but his legacy lives on in the hearts of many.

Photo: Danny Lawson