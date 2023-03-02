2 . Unicorn statues are found all over Scotland, Edinburgh included, but why?

National animals: America has an eagle, Italy has a wolf, England has a lion, and Scotland has… a unicorn? In Celtic mythology, the unicorn is a symbol of both purity and power. Given the extensive history of conflict between the two, as an ‘undefeatable’ creature the unicorn was chosen to rival England’s lion.

Photo: Contributed