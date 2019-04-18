Here are 10 dream homes available right now in Scotland's 'best places to live'
The Sunday Times recently released their best places to live in the UK guide, with ten places in Scotland getting a mention, including Dundee, Finnieston in Glasgow and Leith in Edinburgh.
But if you've got cash to spare, what properties can you buy in these sought-after locations?
1. Dundee: 7 bedroom detached house
This guest house, which boasts seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms is on the market for offers over GBP400,000. New owners can continue to run as a business or renovate into a spacious family home.
This renovated duplex townhouse conversion which boasts a roof terrace, wine cellar and designer kitchen, and is within walking distance of the Finnieston is on the market for a fixed price of GBP625,000.