Dream homes for sale

Here are 10 dream homes available right now in Scotland's 'best places to live'

The Sunday Times recently released their best places to live in the UK guide, with ten places in Scotland getting a mention, including Dundee, Finnieston in Glasgow and Leith in Edinburgh.

But if you've got cash to spare, what properties can you buy in these sought-after locations?

This guest house, which boasts seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms is on the market for offers over GBP400,000. New owners can continue to run as a business or renovate into a spacious family home.

1. Dundee: 7 bedroom detached house

This guest house, which boasts seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms is on the market for offers over GBP400,000. New owners can continue to run as a business or renovate into a spacious family home.
Bruce & Co
other
Buy a Photo
This renovated duplex townhouse conversion which boasts a roof terrace, wine cellar and designer kitchen, and is within walking distance of the Finnieston is on the market for a fixed price of GBP625,000.

2. Finnieston: 2 bedroom townhouse

This renovated duplex townhouse conversion which boasts a roof terrace, wine cellar and designer kitchen, and is within walking distance of the Finnieston is on the market for a fixed price of GBP625,000.
Pacitti Jones
other
Buy a Photo
This well-presented, extended home - on sale for offers over GBP335,000 - is a blank canvas for any new owner. Families will enjoy the private garden and quiet residential street.

3. Leith: 2 bedroom terrace house

This well-presented, extended home - on sale for offers over GBP335,000 - is a blank canvas for any new owner. Families will enjoy the private garden and quiet residential street.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3