Average house prices in Scotland have fallen

Here are 10 budget properties available right now in Scotland's 'best places to live'

The Sunday Times recently released their best places to live in the UK guide, with ten places in Scotland getting a nod.

But what cheap properties can you buy in the top ten locations? We've found 10 available now, all under £195,000

This one bed flat is close to Dundee city centre and is on the market for a bargain fixed price of GBP48,000.

1. Budget Buy\: 1 bedroom flat

This one bed flat is close to Dundee city centre and is on the market for a bargain fixed price of GBP48,000.
This first floor level flat sits within a blonde sandstone building, just minutes' walk from local amenities in Finnieston and a short walk from Kelvingrove Park, and is for sale for a fixed price of GBP137,500.

2. Budget Buy\: 1 bedroom flat

This first floor level flat sits within a blonde sandstone building, just minutes' walk from local amenities in Finnieston and a short walk from Kelvingrove Park, and is for sale for a fixed price of GBP137,500.
Listed as a great development project, this two bed flat on Leith Walk is on the market for offers over GBP110,000.

3. Budget Buy\: 2 bedroom flat

Listed as a great development project, this two bed flat on Leith Walk is on the market for offers over GBP110,000.
