The cash is funding the Covid Response Programme, providing mental health support to those most in need.

In Scotland, £500 million is going to charities helping people with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, multiple sclerosis and arthritis.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mental Health Foundation in Scotland and the Health and Social Care Alliance are each contributing £250,000 to support eight charities through the Living Well: Emotional Support Matters project.

People with long-term health conditions in Scotland were more likely to be anxious due to the pandemic than the general population, the foundation’s most recent survey on the mental health impacts of the pandemic found.

The online study questioned 2,020 adults in Scotland last month and found two-thirds (66%) of those with a chronic health issue were “very” or “fairly” anxious about the lifting of restrictions, compared with half (50%) of all Scottish adults.

Professor Ian Welsh, Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland chief executive, said: “It has long been known that living with long-term conditions can, and often does, have a serious impact on people’s emotional health and wellbeing.

The funding will help provide practical mental health support for those most in need. Picture: Marjan Apostolovic

“This has been further exacerbated during the pandemic as people have experienced disruption in healthcare supports, increased isolation, and felt significant concerns for both themselves and loved ones.”

He said the project recognises this and will “contribute to the creation of a Scotland where people living with long-term conditions can thrive physically, mentally and emotionally”.

Diabetes Scotland, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, Waverley Care, Clan Cancer Support, Versus Arthritis, SISG Enterprises, the Braveheart Association and MS Mid Argyll are the charities being funded through the project to deliver support including practical training, group sessions and individual advice and counselling.

Julie Cameron, Mental Health Foundation in Scotland associate director, said: “Our £2 million UK-wide Covid Response Programme, which includes over £500,000 in Scotland, is designed to alleviate some of the negative mental health impacts of the pandemic among the groups of people who have been hit hardest.

“However, we and our colleagues across the charity sector cannot solve these problems on our own.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.