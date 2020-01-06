Woman (60) hit by car in Bearsden on Boxing Day has died

The 60-year-old woman, who was being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after being hit by a car in Bearsden on Boxing Day, has died.

The unnamed victim, who suffered a serious head injury, passed away last Thursday (January 2).

She was one of seven pedestrians struck by a grey Land Rover in Manse Road at around 4.50pm.

Two women, aged 21 and 65, and a 15-year-old boy were also seriously injured in the incident, while. another two women, aged 45 and 52, and a 50-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

The 64-year-old female driver was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal and officers at the Road Policing Unit are continuing to establish the full circumstances,

They are re-appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them via 101 quoting incident number 2520 of 26th December 2019.

Last week the Herald reported the Parent Council of Bearsden Primary School had flagged up the corner at Manse Road to East Dunbartonshire Council as “an area of concern” back in November.

The council stated it is awaiting the outcome of the police investigation into this accident to determine if any actions are required.