What time is Nicola Sturgeon's covid briefing today, how can I watch and what should we expect?

What time will is the briefing?

The First Minister will be holding the briefing with further updates on coronavirus cases and trends in Scotland at 12.15pm today.

How can I watch?

The briefing will be available to watch live on the Scottish Government’s Twitter feed, as well as on the BBC website and on BBC One Scotland.

It will also be made available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

What should we expect from the briefing?

Ms Sturgeon will be taking questions from journalists at the briefing held in Edinburgh at 12.15pm today, with topics likely to include the rising cases linked to the highly transmissible Delta variant which is driving the increase.

The First Minister will be heading up today's covid briefing at 12.15pm (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire)

The First Minister will be speaking alongside National Clinical Director Jason Leitch to provide an overall picture of the trends in Scotland’s cases and how local health boards will be addressing increasing cases in their areas.

A number of health boards are now offering drop-in vaccination clinics to try and promote uptake of the vaccine across Scotland in regions such as Fife and cities like Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The briefing comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed England’s emergence from lockdown by four weeks, with the original lockdown end date of June 21 now delayed to July 19.

For updates on today’s briefing, the latest covid figures in Scotland and how trends are developing across the country, follow The Scotsman’s live blog here.

