Watch as amazing singing Scottish doctor soothes baby during blood test

A Scottish mother has shared a heartwarming video of a singing doctor soothing her baby during a blood test.

Shannon Wemyss, from Inverness, said the doctor, from Raigmore Hospital, had "made her day" after comforting her daughter Gracey.

She said: "This is something so special.

"My daughter is usually distraught getting bloods done, she has had them done a huge amount of times but never has had a reaction quite like this, not one tear.

"I have never met a doctor quite like this one, absolutely amazing. He had a smile on everyone’s face. An example of a job being more than a pay cheque at the end of the month. He has made our day."

