Waitrose recalls organic almonds as they may contain salmonella

Supermarket giant Waitrose has recalled certain packets of almonds for fear they may contain salmonella.

The urgent recall comes after findings that salmonella may be in packets of Waitrose Duchy Organic Almonds.

Waitrose has had to recall almonds for fear they have salmonella in them picture: supplied

The packet size is 150 with the best before date written 28 July 2020.

If salmonella is in a packet the consumer is at risk of developing a fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

The Food Standards Agency said in a statement: "The product listed above may be contaminated with salmonella. Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

"Waitrose & Partners is recalling the above product.

"Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product."

Waitrose and Partners has released a notice apologising for the saying all customers who return the product will be due a full refund.