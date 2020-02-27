Two more people test positive for coronavirus in Britain

Have your say

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in England, the Department of Health said.



The two patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres after contracting the virus in Italy and Tenerife, according to England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty.

The new cases bring the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the UK to 15.

Authorities in Italy have reported that the number of people infected in the country grew to 400 and 12 people have died.

And 168 Britons have been told to isolate themselves at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife.

Prof Whitty said: "Two further patients in England have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of UK cases to 15.

"The virus was passed on in Italy and Tenerife and the patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres in Royal Liverpool Hospital and the Royal Free Hospital, London."

