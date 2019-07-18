Two in a row for Motherwell care home worker

A Motherwell care home worker has become the first person to win in consecutive years at the Maria Mallaband & Countrywide Care Awards.

Following on from victory in the 2018 edition, Rosie Brennan of Parksprings Care Home once again won the Most Innovative Activities category.

Rosie has enjoyed plenty of success in the last year also winning the Innovative Practice category at the Scottish Care National Awards 2018 and a Care of Physical Activity individual award from the Care Inspectorates.

Rosie said: “I just can’t believe all the kindness and support. I’m so, so proud to be part of such a great team at Parksprings Care Home.

“Helping the residents fulfil their dreams and creating new passions and giving purpose and meaningful activities for each and everyone is such a privilege.”