TV chef Jean-Christophe Novelli's son has new health woes after cancer battle

The fiancee of TV chef Jean-Christophe Novelli has said that their three-year-old son may never talk.

Michelle Kennedy has three sons with Novelli, her partner for the past 11 years, including Valentino, who has already overcome cancer and has been diagnosed with autism.

She told Hello! magazine: "We're having to accept that he may be non-verbal, which is very sad.

"He can't even say 'Mummy', which is heartbreaking."

Kennedy recently missed the wedding of Novelli's daughter Christina so she could stay at home with their son, who was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma at just six-weeks-old.

His daughter, 32, from his first marriage to wife Tina, tied the knot with music manager Tara Sirrell in a clifftop ceremony on the Greek island of Santorini.

The TV star, who gave her away, said: "It was the perfect wedding. It was so romantic, like watching a movie.

"It's beautiful to see two people who are so in love and all the people there were the perfect ingredients of the most amazing recipe."

He added: "I was so proud because, even though she's an adult now, my daughter is still my baby."

Christina, who is a singer and songwriter, continued: "It was like a fairytale.

"Dad was great. He'd walked down the aisle with me and then, when Tara was walking down, dad ended up behind her, carrying her train."

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.

