Tragic deaths of three newborn babies avoidable, as 'trigger list' among 11 inquiry recommendations

The findings of an inquiry into the deaths of three newborn babies have been published

The deaths of three newborn babies could have been avoided if reasonable precautions had been taken, a fatal accident inquiry has found.

The inquiry was launched after the deaths in two Lanarkshire hospitals of Leo Lamont, Ellie McCormick and Mira-Belle Bosch within hours of their births.

In a statement, the McCormick family said: "The family could simply never have imagined the scale of both the individual and systems failures that came to light during the inquiry.

"What seemed to be flaws with the electronic system of record keeping actually turned out to be a catalogue of errors with numerous opportunities to avoid the tragic outcome that followed.

"It was extremely difficult for the family to hear the evidence and reading the determination is bittersweet in terms of achieving some sense of closure, but also learning once again how different things ought to have been."

Leo was two hours old when he died at University Hospital Monklands on February 15, 2019, and Ellie was five hours old when she died at Wishaw General Hospital, Lanarkshire, on March 5 the same year.

Mira-Belle was aged 12 hours and one minute when she died on July 2, 2021 at Wishaw General Hospital. In her report, Sheriff Principal Aisha Answar KC said “reasonable precautions” could have been taken that might “realistically” have saved each baby’s life.

In each case the baby’s mother had been in contact with a hospital in the hours before giving birth, but had been advised to stay at home rather than go in for an assessment.

The report also highlighted “defects in systems of working” in the hospitals, pointing to a lack of guidance for midwives in assessing preterm labour symptoms, and the lack of an “effective means” of flagging pregnant women’s risk on hospital systems. It also flagged issues with the interpretation of guidance around when to induce labour after a woman’s waters have broken.

Leo’s mother Nadine Rooney had a history of preterm delivery and had reported episodes of bleeding during her pregnancy. She was 27 weeks into her pregnancy when she called Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow at 3.17am on February 15 complaining of “agony pains” in her back.

A midwife advised her to take painkillers and to call back if the pain did not improve, and she gave birth to Leo on her bathroom floor just before 5am.

Mother and child were rushed to University Hospital Monklands, but Leo was pronounced dead at 7.10am having suffered from a shortage of oxygen during and shortly after labour.

Ellie’s mother Nicola had also reported episodes of bleeding during her pregnancy, but her observations had been considered normal.

She called the maternity unit at about 4.30pm on March 4, 2019 to report that she was experiencing contractions, and was advised to take painkillers and have a bath or shower, and to call back if she was “not coping”.

When she called again about 7.30pm, she was advised to go in, and her baby’s heartbeat was found to be slow so medics carried out an emergency Caesarean section.

After being delivered Ellie was in “poor condition and there were no signs of life”, and she was pronounced dead at 2.20am, having suffered a brain injury due to a lack of oxygen during labour.

According to the report, Mira-Belle’s mother Rozelle’s pregnancy had gone smoothly. She called the maternity ward at Wishaw General Hospital about 8.50pm on June 30, 2021, reporting that her waters had broken and she was experiencing contractions.

She went in for an assessment, but was discharged, and called the unit again about 2.30pm on July 1 and was advised to remain at home. About eight hours later her partner called for an ambulance reporting that that baby was being born feet-first.

When paramedics arrived they tried phoning the maternity unit for advice, and had to call five times before they could get through. After they attempted to deliver the baby in situ, Mrs Bosch was rushed to hospital, where Mira-Belle was delivered, but found to be unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead at 12.30pm on July 2, having suffered a brain injury due to a lack of oxygen.

In her report Ms Anwar offered condolences to the bereaved parents, whom she said had given evidence “with great dignity” during the inquiry.

“The death of a child is an unimaginable and deeply painful event in any parent’s life; one from which it is undoubtedly difficult to recover,” she said. “What ought to have been a time of celebration for the parents and families who awaited the births of Leo, Ellie and Mira-Belle turned to one of sorrow and tragedy.”

The report makes 11 recommendations, including the drawing-up of a “trigger list” for identifying preterm labour symptoms, and the introduction of a dedicated telephone line to give ambulance service staff direct access to maternity units.

It also recommends that women are given an “approximate timeframe” in which to call back when told to see if symptoms improve after taking painkillers, as well as recommending improvements in the way information is recorded on hospital systems.

Procurator fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “The tragic deaths of Leo, Ellie and Mira-Belle have been an overwhelming loss for their families, and they have my deepest sympathy for all they have suffered.