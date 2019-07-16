Tragedy as Scottish mother dies just two weeks after giving birth

Have your say

Friends have paid tribute after a Scottish mother who died just two weeks after giving birth.

Rebecca Tollan was just 23 when she passed away at her flat in Motherwall yesterday morning, national newspaper The Sun reported.

Rebecca gave birth to a baby boy 18 days ago.

On social media friends paid emotional tribute.

Stacey Marie Clements wrote: "Rebecca I don’t have words hen totally heartbroken to hear! Just thinking back to all the times you would come stay at mine! iI’s not goodbye hen it’s see you later."

Jackie Mcintyre wrote: "I love you beautiful girl lots of love your best friend."

Barry Oosterbosch added: "Absolutely gutted to hear this. You always were so nice to my wee girl in the butchers and I’ve no idea how I’m going to have to explain this to her. So sorry for your family’s loss."

Rebecca had shared proud posts on Facebook celebrating the birth of her new baby.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 1.15am on 15 July officers were made aware that a 23-year-old woman had taken unwell and died at a house in Belshill.

“A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

“Two men aged 21 and 26 who were also in the house at the time were taken to Monklands University Hospital as a precaution.

“They are not thought to be seriously unwell.”