Those prescribed cannabis should be able to grow drug at home, say 24% of Brits

Almost a quarter of Britons think patients who have been prescribed cannabis by their doctor should be allowed to grow their own marijuana plants, according to a new survey.

Commissioned by the Conservative Drug Policy Reform Group (CDPRG), the poll of 1,690 participants across England, Wales and Scotland was conducted by YouGov last month.

The findings show that 24 per cent of those questioned think those who have been prescribed the drug should be given the green light to grow their own cannabis plants.

But, 40 per cent of those quizzed said no one should be allowed to grow their own plants under any circumstances, and 22 per cent believe anyone should be able to self produce the leafy drug.

The law on medicinal cannabis was changed in November 2018, allowing specialist doctors to legally prescribe products and research to be carried out into them.

Only one cannabis-based product for medicinal use is licensed in the UK, but is not regularly prescribed on the NHS because it has not been deemed cost-effective.

Doctors can still prescribe unlicensed products if they believe it is medically appropriate, but a lack of research and evidence on the effects of these products means many are reluctant to take personal responsibility.

When asked whether they support the Government's policy on cannabis-based medicines 77 per cent of respondents said they back the legalisation, with 76 per cent stating they would consider using drugs of that type to treat a condition where there was strong evidence of benefit.

Touching on wider drug issues and whether they believe the Government's policy deals well with the country's drug problems, of those quizzed 79 per cent said they do not think it does.

In addition, 69 per cent said that the threat of criminal punishment for those who unlawfully sell drugs is not effective.

CDPRG chief executive, Rob Wilson, said: "Illegal drugs are doing terrible damage to families and communities throughout the country.

"Thousands of people are dying, many hundreds of thousands of young people are taking drugs which they neither understand nor know what they contain.

"At the same time violent criminal gangs are making massive financial gains while preying on the weak and vulnerable.

"The findings of this survey demonstrate the urgent need for policymakers and government to start to rethink policy as part of an open, fully informed and evidence-based debate on the future of drugs policy."

He added: "We also support the public's belief, clearly expressed in this survey, that there should be the earliest access possible to medicinal cannabis where it provides safe benefits for users - including pain relief for sufferers."