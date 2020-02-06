A THIRD patient in the UK has been tested positive for the coronavirus bringing the total number of cases in the country to three.

The individual did not acquire it in the UK.

Third case of coronavirus in UK confirmed picture: GettyImages

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said: "The patient is being transferred to a specialist NHS centre, and we are using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus.

"The NHS is well prepared to manage these cases and we are now working quickly to identify any contacts the patient has had."

More as we have it.