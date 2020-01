The SIMD gives a percentage ranking for each small area, or data zone, which shows how deprived that area is compared to other areas. These are the least deprived areas in Scotland.

1. Stockbridge, Edinburgh Stockbridge in Edinburgh topped the list as the least deprived area in Scotland, which represents a change from the SIMD 2016, when the least deprived area was Giffnock Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. West End North, Aberdeen Next up is West End North, Aberdeen. The findings for the SIMD is published by the Scottish government every four years, which ranks 6,976 "datazones" Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Midstocket, Aberdeen Aberdeen boasts four out of the ten least deprived areas in Scotland, including Midstocket, which was named after the Forest of Stocket - a gift from Robert the Bruce in 1319 Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Marchmont West, Edinburgh Edinburgh also is home to four of the least deprived areas in Scotland, including Marchmont West. Marchmont lies a mile to the south of the Old Town and is home to Ian Rankin's fictional detective Rebus Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more