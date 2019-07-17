These are the 10 areas of Scotland with the highest rate of drug-related deaths
The number of people killed by drugs in Scotland reached an all-time high last year, with almost 1,200 drug-related deaths recorded.
Official statistics reveal significant regional disparities in where drug-related fatalities are taking place. Here, we list the 12 NHS health boards in Scotland with the highest death rates - which are based on a five-year average to reduce year-to-year fluctuations.
1. Greater Glasgow & Clyde
The Greater Glasgow & Clyde health board - which includes Renfrewshire and Inverclyde - has the highest rate of drug deaths at 0.23 per 1,000 of the population