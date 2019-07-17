The number of drug-related deaths in Scotland reached an all-time high in 2018

These are the 10 areas of Scotland with the highest rate of drug-related deaths

The number of people killed by drugs in Scotland reached an all-time high last year, with almost 1,200 drug-related deaths recorded.

Official statistics reveal significant regional disparities in where drug-related fatalities are taking place. Here, we list the 12 NHS health boards in Scotland with the highest death rates - which are based on a five-year average to reduce year-to-year fluctuations.

The Greater Glasgow & Clyde health board - which includes Renfrewshire and Inverclyde - has the highest rate of drug deaths at 0.23 per 1,000 of the population

1. Greater Glasgow & Clyde

John Devlin
The Tayside health board, which includes the city of Dundee, had the second highest rate of drug deaths at 0.18 per 1,000 people

2. Tayside

John Devlin
The Ayrshire & Arran health board, which includes the town of Ayr, has the third highest rate of deaths at 0.17 per 1,000 people

3. Ayrshire & Arran

Robert Perry
The Lanarkshire health board, which includes the town of Coatbridge, has a death rate from drugs of 0.15 per 1,000 people

4. Lanarkshire

Robert Perry
