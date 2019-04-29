The 10 areas of Scotland with the fastest ageing populations
Scotland’s population is ageing at a faster rate than the rest of the UK.
There is considerable geographical variation in the ageing of the population within Scotland - in general it is lowest in cities and higher in more rural areas. Here are the 10 local authority areas which are expected to see the fastest rise in the number of people aged 75 and over living there by 2037.
1. West Lothian
The number of people aged 75 and over in West Lothian, which includes the historic town of Linlithgow (pictured), is expected to rise by 140.2 per cent by 2037