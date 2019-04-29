The mean population age in Scotland is already higher than the UK as a whole

The 10 areas of Scotland with the fastest ageing populations

Scotland’s population is ageing at a faster rate than the rest of the UK.

There is considerable geographical variation in the ageing of the population within Scotland - in general it is lowest in cities and higher in more rural areas. Here are the 10 local authority areas which are expected to see the fastest rise in the number of people aged 75 and over living there by 2037.

The number of people aged 75 and over in West Lothian, which includes the historic town of Linlithgow (pictured), is expected to rise by 140.2 per cent by 2037

1. West Lothian

The number of people aged 75 and over in West Lothian, which includes the historic town of Linlithgow (pictured), is expected to rise by 140.2 per cent by 2037
Buy a Photo
The number of people aged 75 and over in Shetland, which includes the fishing port of Lerwick (pictured) is expected to rise by 130.8 per cent by 2037

2. Shetland

The number of people aged 75 and over in Shetland, which includes the fishing port of Lerwick (pictured) is expected to rise by 130.8 per cent by 2037
This content is subject to copyright.
Buy a Photo
The number of people aged 75 and over in Clackmannanshire, which includes the historuc Clackmannan Tower, is expected to rise by 126.3 per cent by 2037

3. Clackmannanshire

The number of people aged 75 and over in Clackmannanshire, which includes the historuc Clackmannan Tower, is expected to rise by 126.3 per cent by 2037
Buy a Photo
The number of people aged 75 and over in Orkney, which includes the town of Kirkwall, is expected to rise by 115.8 per cent by 2037

4. Orkney

The number of people aged 75 and over in Orkney, which includes the town of Kirkwall, is expected to rise by 115.8 per cent by 2037
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3