STTS-20-07-23 minimum SCOT

Retailers have warned the Scottish Government a move to increase the minimum unit price (MUP) of alcohol from 50p to more than 80p would be “over the top”.

It comes after a survey was sent to retailers asking for views on a new MUP, ranging from below the current rate to “80p+”. A higher rate would push up the price of many beverages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, an independent evaluation from Public Health Scotland (PHS) concluded the policy, first introduced in 2018, has had a “positive impact” and reduced alcohol deaths.

The Federation of Independent Retailers said an increase to 80p would go too far

But the Federation of Independent Retailers said an increase to 80p would go too far.

The federation’s president, Hussan Lal, said: “We can see the argument for increasing the price which has been in place for five years. However, over 80p is over the top.

“This could price out those who look forward to a beer or a glass of wine. It would be particularly hard when family budgets are already badly squeezed by the cost-of-living crisis.

“We welcome any reduction in harmful levels of drinking. It undoubtedly blights many lives.”

He called for changes in Scotland’s attitude towards drinking.

The Scotch Whisky Association said the issue of alcohol harm is “complex” and cannot be linked to a single policy.

A spokeswoman said: “Before considering the next steps on MUP, the Scottish Government should, as it has committed to doing with the alcohol advertising consultation, work with the alcohol industry and fully consult on any future measures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Conservative MSP Tess White, meanwhile, called the policy a “blunt instrument”.

She said: “Alcohol deaths are at their highest level since 2008 in Scotland on the SNP’s watch, despite minimum unit pricing being in force, and simply increasing it will not help those struggling most with addiction.

“This policy would hit the poorest Scots, the vast majority of whom are responsible drinkers, when they can least afford it.

“To tackle rising alcohol deaths, the SNP should finally give their backing to our Right to Recovery Bill, which could be a game-changer in guaranteeing treatment to those suffering with alcohol addiction and has the backing of frontline experts.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “These surveys are part of the Scottish Government’s ongoing work to review the operation and effect of MUP at the current price of 50p per unit and will help inform a potential future level of MUP, should evidence support its continuation.

“The Scottish Government’s final report will be laid in Parliament later this year.

“Recent research published in the Lancet by Public Health Scotland and Glasgow University estimated that around 150 alcohol-attributable deaths and 400 alcohol-attributable hospital admissions each year have been averted since the policy was introduced, with the largest reductions in our most deprived areas.”

Dr Alastair MacGilchrist, chairman of Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (Shaap), said: “Minimum unit pricing has achieved its intended effect of reducing alcohol consumption and harms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has been evidenced by the PHS final evaluation, which was published last month.

“However, as long as the level remains fixed at 50p (the level proposed when approved by Parliament 11 years ago and unchanged since it came into effect in 2018), the effectiveness of MUP is being continuously eroded by inflation, currently running at 8.7%.”