Currently only British or Irish nationals or those with residence rights in the UK can enter the country from red list regions.

But new measures will see delegates who have received two doses of any coronavirus vaccine allowed to enter the UK with a requirement to quarantine for five days.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who is unvaccinated will still be permitted to come, but will have to isolate for ten days and undergo regular testing.

Special Covid travel arrangements are being set out that will allow visitors from red list countries to attend the COP26 climate summit, being held at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow in November. Picture: John Devlin

Fully vaccinated people coming from amber and green list countries will not need to quarantine at all.

The announcement comes from the UK Government’s COP26 team, which has offered vaccines to potential attendees who cannot access doses in their home countries in a bid to ensure no nations are disadvantaged due to the pandemic.

Vaccines are being offered by the UK Government, but will be administered by the United Nations in various cities around the world.

The new travel and quarantine rule changes have been worked out in collaboration with Scottish ministers and Glasgow City Council to “make sure COP26 is a safe event”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “COP26 represents the world's best chance – and possibly one of our last chances – to limit global warming to 1.5C.

“The circumstances make this a unique event and exceptional arrangements will be needed to ensure it can be delivered safely and successfully.

“Following close discussions with the UK Government and other delivery partners, we are pleased to have agreed a set of measures that will support the full and active participation of international delegates, and protect public health.

“This will give delegates clarity on the steps they need to take to prepare to safely attend COP26 and provide reassurance that the health and well-being of delegates and people in Glasgow and Scotland will be protected.”

COP26 is the most important international summit on climate change since the Paris Agreement was set out in 2015.

It was originally due to be held last year, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 25,000 people, including world leaders, are expected to come to Glasgow this November to discuss global action to cut emissions and curb warming.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.