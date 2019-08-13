Solheim Cup link will get young people in the swing – Paul Carberry

Thanks to a partnership with one of the biggest events in golf, young people we ­support at Action for Children will get to be part of a global event while also being able to take get involved in sporting activities that they had ­previously eluded them.

Next month, the world’s best female golfers will descend on Gleneagles for the 2019 Solheim Cup, a ­tournament we are very proud to be associated with.

In Scotland we support around 20,000 of the country’s most disadvantaged and vulnerable children, young people and families through our 87 services. As the national ­charity partner of this year’s event, children and young people we ­support will be offered a once in a ­lifetime opportunity to be part of such a prestigious event.

Furthermore, the money that will be raised through this charity ­partnership will be used to create a Solheim Cup Legacy Fund, which we will use to break down the ­barriers that face the young people we work with when it comes to participating in sporting activities.

Launched in July, at an event with Aileen Campbell MSP, the Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Local Government, the fund will not only cover the cost of sporting equipment but also travel, lessons and memberships. At the launch, we were joined by 11 young people from our services across Scotland who were the first to receive their ‘access to sport’ packs.

Through our work across ­Scotland, we hear from young people about the obstacles which have prevented them from taking part in the sports they want to be involved in.

We are keen to work with the Scottish Government and Sportscotland to ensure our Solheim Cup Legacy Fund builds on the activity already being undertaken by ­partners to address those types of barriers.

For many young people, the cost of ­participating in sport can be ­challenging – however, we are keen, through this fund, to help support them to not only participate in sport but to enjoy the many social benefits associated with physical activities.

An active lifestyle is important to health but taking part in sport and activities has many benefits that go beyond simply the physical aspects. We are looking forward to working in partnership with government, at national and local level, as well as with clubs and communities to make sure that sport is as accessible, affordable and as inclusive as possible so that young people get the chance to live healthy and fun lives. You never know, we may also uncover the next Scottish sporting star.

You can support our Solheim Cup Legacy Fund by texting Solheim to 70175 to donate £5.

Action for Children Scotland works directly with more than 20,000 ­children, young people, parents and carers each year.

With 87 services in Scotland, we are in communities where you live and work. We help transform the lives of thousands of children and young people each year and we’ve been doing so for more than 60 years.

For more information, visit www.actionforchildren.org.uk or follow us on Twitter @actn4childrScot.

Paul Carberry is the Action for Children director for Scotland.