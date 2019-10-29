Shocked drivers watch as prisoner taken out of custody van on a stretcher at busy Edinburgh junction

Have your say

SHOCKED drivers watched as a prisoner was stretchered out of the back of a prison van at a busy Capital junction this afternoon.

Photos emerged of the moment paramedics transferred the man into a waiting ambulance on Gorgie Road.

Emergency services were spotted at the scene shortly after 1pm

It was later confirmed the man had fallen ill not far from Saughton prison.

One witness said: “It looked pretty bad, he was on a spinal board.”

Police were also scrambled to the scene and were seen escorting the ambulance to the Royal Infirmary.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At about 1.05pm a male prisoner was taken unwell while travelling in a security van."