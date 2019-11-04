Scottish research hub awarded £3.5m to pioneer in radiotherapy

A Glasgow research hub has been awarded £3.5 million to pioneer new radiotherapy techniques.

Cancer Research UK’s centre in the city has been awarded the money for the next five years as part of the creation of a £56 million network.

More than 130,000 patients are treated with radiotherapy on the NHS every year.

The network, Cancer Research UK RadNet, is the charity’s largest ever investment in the field. Its aim is to accelerate the development of advanced radiotherapy techniques and challenge the boundaries of treatment.

Seven UK centres will benefit, with other hubs including those at the universities of Cambridge, Leeds, Manchester and Oxford, as well as the Cancer Research UK City of London Centre and the Institute of Cancer Research.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “Radiotherapy is a cornerstone of cancer medicine, with around three in ten patients receiving it as part of their primary treatment.”

