Scots drinkers unaware how much alcohol they should drink in a week

Drinkers in Scotland remain largely ignorant as to how their weekly drinking adds up, according to newly-released research.

Only 15 per cent of beer, lager and cider drinkers were able to correctly identify that six pints equals 14 units, with just 16 per cent of wine drinkers knowing 14 units equated to six medium glasses of wine.

Almost a quarter (24 per cent) of those who drink spirits regularly knew seven double measures added up to the recommended maximum unit guideline.

Of those who drink wine, beer or spirits, many simply answered “don’t know” when asked how many of each drink made up 14 units (17 per cent, 13 per cent and 28 per cent respectively).

The Scottish Government’s Count 14 campaign aims to help people understand how their weekly drinking can put them over the safe limit if they aren’t keeping tabs on it.

People who have looked to reduce their alcohol intake in January are being encouraged to Count 14 in February, and beyond, to keep the risks from alcohol low – with the campaign providing an easy guide to what 14 units actually looks like for a range of different alcoholic drinks.

The campaign will also tour supermarkets across Scotland to raise awareness of the national unit guideline.

Figures released last year highlighted that, in 2018, Scots bought enough alcohol for every adult to drink 19 units of alcohol per week, meaning that, on average, every adult in Scotland is drinking 36 per cent more than the lower risk guidelines.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood said: “The alcohol guidelines are based on the clear evidence that as alcohol use increases, so does the risk of a range of health harms.

“To keep these risks low it’s recommended that men and women don’t drink more than 14 units a week on a regular basis.

“The 14 unit guideline equates to six pints of medium strength beer, lager or cider; six medium glasses of wine or seven double measures of spirits over the course of a week.”