Scots baby boy born three and a half months premature meets paramedics who saved his life

A Scottish baby born premature meets the crew who saved his life.

Wee Finlay Mackenzie was born at just 26 weeks last March in Glasgow.

He weighed 1lb 13oz at birth – lighter than a bag of sugar. He was due on June 21 and had to be given CPR on the way to hospital to be kept alive.

Now 15 months on, Finlay is doing fantastic and along with mum, Gemma Maxwell, 29, and dad Niall MacKenzie, 30, met with the three paramedics who saved his life.

Finlay Mackenzie, who was born at just 26 weeks, met paramedics Nikki Wilson, Harry Trodden and Sheila Parr at the Glasgow East Ambulance Station.

On June 15 at Glasgow East Ambulance Station, Finlay got to meet Nikki Wilson, Harry Trodden and Sheila Parr.

Mum Gemma Maxwell from Glasgow said: “On the way to hospital, the crew kept him alive and saved his life. He’s just doing amazing now. He’s just such a character and you would never know the rocky start he has had in life.”

Finlay was in hospital for 11 weeks and now weighs 10kg.

On meeting the crew yesterday, she said: “We had to do this. They saved him – this is healing for me. What do you say to the people who saved your baby’s life? To just see them, and thank them, is huge. You can tell it’s not just a job for them, it’s their life.”

Finlay Mackenzie weighed 1lb 13oz at birth and had to be given CPR on the way to hospital to be kept alive.

Dad Niall MaxKenzie said: “I was on a different planet, didn’t know what was going on. It was just amazing how calm and normal was and how they made it out to be.

“We were quite positive throughout the whole thing.

"If it wasn’t for the crew, he wouldn’t have made it. They are all amazing.”

Harry Trodden said: “Because of the size of the baby it was with two fingers. I was giving him oxygen with a bag and even the smallest mask we had was too big. I had to be gentle with the CPR and not go too deep. At 26 weeks the lungs are not fully developed, so I had to be careful.”

Sheila Parr added: "I am delighted by the whole experience. I have been a paramedic for 20 years and this is one of the most memorable cases.

"He is happy and delightful, a real joy."

