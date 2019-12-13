Samaritans will talk to 10,000 lonely and troubled people on Christmas Day – Natalie Stevenson

There’s no mistaking it – we are in the thick of the ­festive season. Whether it’s the Christmas classics playing on repeat or the increasingly frantic reminders of how many shopping days there are to go, the anticipation is palpable.

December is always a month of heightened expectations. For many of us the build-up is all worth it in the end, as we tuck into Christmas ­dinner with family and friends or prop our feet up for a week of festive TV. But we’ll also be all too aware that this time of year doesn’t always match up to those snow-frosted scenes from the adverts. Sometimes that ­pressure to achieve the picture ­perfect ­Christmas can make the holidays even harder.

At Samaritans, we know the festive season can be tough. Sadly, the stresses and strains of everyday life don’t disappear with the switching on of the Christmas lights.

For those who have had a difficult year, the festive season can sometimes make us more aware of the challenges we’re facing. That’s why, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, around 150 volunteers in ­Scotland will leave the comforts of home and show up for shifts at Samaritans branches across the country, ready and waiting to listen to anyone who needs them.

Last year, across the UK and ­Ireland, Samaritans received more than 300,000 calls for help during the month of December, including more than 10,000 on Christmas Day alone. Between them, volunteers in Scotland and across the wider UK and Ireland, provide a vital lifeline for anyone who is struggling to cope.

Anyone can struggle during the ­festive season. Feelings of loneliness, in particular, are surprisingly ­common across all age groups. Research by the Red Cross found that an estimated nine million ­people ­living in the UK report feeling always or often lonely.

Samaritans data shows that loneliness is a common feeling expressed by people who contact us – it is the ­second most commonly expressed concern from men who contact us and the fourth among women. While loneliness may often be an issue ­associated with older people, a recent YouGov survey found that 88 per cent of young people in the UK say they experience loneliness some of the time, while a third reported ­feeling lonely often or always.

These figures are a reminder that behind the perfect Christmas card image, you or a family member, friend or co-worker could be ­struggling. Chances are if you are ­feeling stressed, lonely or ­overwhelmed this festive season, someone else you know is feeling exactly the same way. So perhaps, rather than focusing on making our Christmas picture ­perfect, we should work to make some space this season, to talk and to really listen to the ­people in our lives.

Small steps can make a big ­difference – like talking honestly with friends or family if you are finding things tough and not feeling afraid in asking for help. Likewise, taking time to send a message to a friend you haven’t heard from in a while, ­reaching out to a neighbour or ­asking a family member or friend how they are really doing, can all remind someone that it is OK to talk and they don’t have to face things alone.

It’s not always easy to know how to start these conversations and we might feel a little awkward and embarrassed – or even worry that we’ll make things worse.

But evidence shows when we give people permission to talk openly about how they are feeling, it can be life-changing and even life-saving. If you’re unsure of where to start, Samaritans has lots of practical tips and advice on our website on how to start conversations and support loved ones who may be going through a difficult time.

So, this festive season let’s show some kindness to ourselves and to those around us. Let’s make space to talk and to listen. And let’s try and keep that going, even once the tinsel comes down.

If you are finding things tough this festive season, for whatever reason, you don’t have to face it alone. Our volunteers will be there to listen, on Christmas Day and every day.

Samaritans is also asking people to send a Christmas gift to help us ­continue to be there for those who need emotional support. Making a donation of as little as £4.99 will help Samaritans answer a call for help from somebody struggling this Christmas – and change someone’s story for the better.

Contact Samaritans for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org to find your local branch. You can call for free on any landline or mobile, even if you don’t have phone credit, and calls to us won’t show up on your phone bill.

Natalie Stevenson, chair of Samaritans Scotland.