Sainsburys to become first retailer to sell 100 per cent free range eggs

All eggs sold at Sainsbury’s will be free range from April next year, the retailer has announced.

The supermarket, which sells around 800 million eggs a year – a total of 2.2 million eggs every day – will become the first major UK retailer to offer its customers 100 per cent free range eggs.

Recent figures from Kantar Worldpanel show sales of free range eggs have grown by 12 per cent over the last year, adding over £10 million in value, while sales of barn and cage eggs have declined over the same period.

Judith Batchelar, director of Sainsbury’s Brand, said: “We know our customers care about where their eggs come from and that they’re responsibly sourced. We’re committed to offering the best possible quality and value while ensuring high welfare standards and helping to restore the environment at the same time.

"That’s why every egg we sell will soon be sourced from free range farms in the UK and we’re confident our customers will be able to taste the difference.”