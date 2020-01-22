Record numbers registered with NHS dentist but attendance gap has grown

A record number of people in Scotland are registered with an NHS dentist, according to the latest figures.

A total of 5.2 million people were signed up as of 30 September.

The figure represents 95.7 per cent of the Scottish population and is an increase of 2.3 percentage points on the previous year.

Registration rates were similar for children and adults at 94.3 per cent and 96 per cent respectively. The Scottish Government said the figures were “very encouraging”.

However, the British Dental Association (BDA) Scotland said the attendance gap between rich and poor showed no sign of closing and called for a concerted effort to get low-income patients to attend their dentist.

The BDA highlighted the overall attendance rate had continued to fall from around 98 per cent between September 2006 and March 2008 to a record low of around 69 per cent in September.

Chair of the BDA’s Scottish Council Robert Donald said: “Being on the register is meaningless if patients aren’t making it to their dentist. Behind the spin is a large and growing gulf in attendance between rich and poor. Scotland’s most deprived communities face major oral health challenges, yet there is little energy to bridge this divide.

“When patients bottle up problems, we all pay the price.

“The Scottish Government could save patients pain and our NHS a fortune by encouraging regular check-ups.”

Scotland’s public health minister Joe FitzPatrick urged people “to ensure they take regular advantage of their right to a free dental check”.

He said: “Substantial investment by the Scottish Government, along with actions taken by NHS boards, means that nearly twice as many people were registered for NHS dental services in September 2019 than was the case in September 2007. Improving people’s dental health can contribute greatly to wellbeing, but they need to be able to access NHS dental services. Having your teeth actually checked is key.”

Scotland’s chief dental officer has previously sought to reassure dentists and patients over plans to move away from regular six-monthly check-ups.

Margie Taylor said in 2018 that seeing a dentist once a year or even once every two years was enough for many patients. Some dentists argue this could make it harder for them to spot diseases such as mouth cancer and they said it could see the wealthy paying for private dental care while the poor have less access.