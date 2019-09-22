Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness reveals he is HIV positive

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness has revealed he is living with HIV.

The 32-year-old, who is known for appearing on the hit Netflix makeover show, has written about his health condition for the first time in his new book Over The Top.

The hair stylist told the New York Times: "I've had nightmares every night for the past three months because I'm scared to be this vulnerable with people."

In his book he also talks about being an addict and a survivor of sexual abuse.

He writes: "It's hard for me to be as open as I want to be when there are certain things I haven't shared publicly.

"These are issues that need to be talked about."

In the book, he talks about how he discovered his status.

Aged 25, he fainted while he was working as a hairdresser, so he visited non-profit organisation Planned Parenthood the next day and tested positive.

"That day was just as devastating as you would think it would be," he wrote.

When Queer Eye was re-booted in 2018, he recalled: "It was really difficult because I was like, 'do I want to talk about my status?"

"And then I was like, 'the Trump administration has done everything they can do to have the stigmatisation of the LGBT community thrive around me.'"

The revelation comes less than a week after former Welsh rugby captain Gareth Thomas announced that he is HIV positive.

