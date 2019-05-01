Pure Gym Ocean Terminal closed temporarily due to water leak

The Pure Gym at Ocean Terminal has been closed temporarily due to a leak at the facility.

A spokeswoman for the fitness club chain confirmed there was a “minor leak” at the premises and that plumbers are working to fix the problem.

The spokeswoman said there is currently no water in the club but was unable to provide details about the nature of the leak, and whether there had initially been any flooding.

She said Ocean Terminal gym members have been e-mailed and granted access to all Edinburgh clubs during the closure, while employees have been briefed to support the extra footfall.

Members will be contacted again about further developments but, at this time, Pure Gym staff are awaiting updates from the plumbers on site.

The spokeswoman added: “We expect the issue to be resolved shortly.”

