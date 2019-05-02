Pret a Manger to list ingredients on all food from today

Sandwich chain Pret a Manger has begun listing all ingredients on its fresh products in the wake of two tragic deaths following allergic reactions to ingredients.

It is also to remove allergens from 70 products across its range.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, and Celia Marsh, 42, both died after allegedly eating an ingredient in food sold by the chain that they knew they were allergic to, but did not realise was in the food they were eating.

Clive Shlee, chief executive, said: “The issue of allergies has struck a deep chord within Pret A Manger following the tragic deaths of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse and Celia Marsh."

The new labels, which are being trialled in some stores from today, will be rolled out nationwide by the end of the summer.

Staff at the company will also undergo training, while there will be tablets available in store for allergy sufferers to check ingredients.