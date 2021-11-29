This is how the announcement of the ‘most challenging’ covid development in months unfolded.
Covid in Scotland LIVE BLOG: Nicola Sturgeon gives covid update | 6 cases of Omicron variant identified in Scotland
Last updated: Monday, 29 November, 2021, 13:03
- Six cases of Omicron variant identified in Scotland.
- Sturgeon pushes UK government to increase travel restrictions
- PM rejects Sturgeon’s call for tougher four nations’ travel restrictions
- First Minister gives covid update on Monday morning.
BREAKING: Sturgeon pushes UK Government to increase travel restrictions
The Scottish Government has called on the UK to increase four-nation travel restrictions in response to the new variant Omicron, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
BREAKING: UK Government rejects Sturgeon’s call for more travel restrictions
The news comes after Nicola Sturgeon alongside the Welsh First Minister called for the UK government to increase travel restrictions for people travelling into the UK, including PCR tests on day eight as well as day two.
A PM spokesperson said: “We believe that the approach we’ve taken is the proportionate one to the evidence that we currently have available about this variant.
“Introducing further isolation requirements and testing requirements would have a detrimental affect on the travel individual industry and indeed those who are planning to go travelling.
“So our response needs to be balanced based on what we know currently about this variant. We’re taking a precautionary approach we believe it’s responsible and proportionate.”
RECAP of main points from covid briefing
Here are the main points from the emergency briefing today:
- Six cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in Scotland.
- Those positive are not in hospital and their cases are currently not severe.
- No new changes to Christmas or travel restrictions announced yet.
- Sturgeon alongside the Welsh First Minister pushes UK government to increase travel restrictions for people travelling into the UK, including PCR tests on day eight as well as day two.
- The First Minister said it was ‘vital’ for the public to keep to current restrictions and work from home if they can.
- There is currently no information that the symptoms for Omicron are different or that the disease caused by the variant is more severe.
- The First Minister said there is ‘no reason’ to link the new cases of Omicron in Scotland with COP26 which happened in Glasgow in November.
Letter to PM on COBRA meeting and tougher travel restrictions
Nicola Sturgeon has written a joint letter to the UK Government with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, she told a media briefing on Monday.
The two leaders have called for all travellers arriving from overseas to be required to self-isolate for eight days, and take a PCR test on day two and day eight of their arrival.
FM concludes briefing, saying ‘we are in much stronger position due to vaccine’
Concluding her emergency covid briefing following six new cases of Omicron identified in Scotland, Ms Sturgeon said she would end on a positive note by focusing on the successful impact of vaccination.
She added that she would speak to the public ‘later in the week’ on the covid situation in Scotland.
Speaking at the briefing, the First Minister said: “Not withstanding this latest and worrying development, we are in a much stronger position than we were last year because of vaccination.
“So please get vaccinated with every dose that you are eligible for as quickly as you are able to.
“Make sure you test yourself regularly. That is going to be such an important protection, particularly over the festive period.
“Please do all the things that we know make a difference. Wear your face covering, wash your hands, keep your windows open.”
FM: ‘Four nations response to travel is only thing that will be properly effective’
The First Minister’s comment comes as she announced during an emergency covid briefing that she has written a joint letter to the UK Government with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford calling for all travellers arriving from overseas to be required to self-isolate for eight days, and take a PCR test on day two and day eight of their arrival.
Asked what she will do if the UK does not agree these tougher travel restrictions, the First Minister said: “I’m hoping we can get a four nations agreement not just on this but in future on travel restrictions.
“We know from travel patterns that that is the only thing that will be properly effective.
“We will continue to wait and see what the response is to that and hopefully we’ll have some positive discussions.”
FM: 'Not yet considering regional travel restrictions’
The First Minister has said during an emergency covid briefing that regional travel advice is not currently being considered by the Scottish Government.
Her comment comes as six cases of the new Omicron variant have been identified in Scotland.
A total of six cases of the new Omicron covid variant has been identified in Scotland
A total of six cases of the Omicron variant have now been identified in the west of Scotland, the Scottish Government has announced.
‘No evidence to suggest link between South Africa rugby match’
At this point in time, Ms Sturgeon said there is no link to a South Africa rugby match and the Omicron covid cases in Scotland.
However, the FM stressed that the investigations into the new cases are still at ‘very early stages’.
‘No reason to suspect any link to new cases and COP26’
The First Minister said there is ‘no reason’ to link the new cases of Omicron in Scotland with the global conference which happened in Glasgow in November.
However, she added that it could not be ruled out as the understanding of the new variant cases is still at ‘an early stage’.
Dr Smith added that he has asked Public Health Scotland to look at cases in relation to transmission but investigations are ‘ongoing’.