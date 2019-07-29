No ambulance for 40 minutes to woman passed out in Edinburgh street

A VULNERABLE woman passed out in the middle of a major Capital road but was still waiting for an ambulance 40 minutes later despite repeated calls.

Traffic whizzed past as the suspected drug user keeled over on Howden Hall Road, Gracemount, at 6pm on Sunday - a five-minute drive from the Royal Infirmary.

There was no sign of paramedics 40 minutes after the first call

Passing good samaritans, including two off-duty nurses, managed to carry the woman to the side of the road and safety but no paramedics arrived despite repeated calls.

“She was clearly out of it and her eyes were in the back of her head. She was very, very vulnerable,” said one of the bystanders.

READ MORE: Back door Boris: Prime Minister leaves Nicola Sturgeon visit by rear door

The woman, aged in her 40s, dressed only in a thin top and pyjama bottoms, collapsed in the middle of the carriageway.

“It was obvious more or less straight away she was a drug addict,” said the 36-year-old witness. Fortunately, two nurses who were driving past stopped and attended to her.

READ MORE: Tesco to ban home deliveries in central Edinburgh during Fringe, but still charge customers

“Another woman standing there phoned the ambulance immediately to explain a woman had collapsed in the middle of the road, hadn’t been hit, but wasn’t responding, though she was breathing.”

The group managed to get the woman to the pavement but there was still no sign of an ambulance half-an-hour after the first call despite two repeat calls.

Two police cars did attend after around 20 minutes believed to be from nearby Howden Hall Road police station.

“By this time she’d completely lost consciousness and the two nurses, who’d previously been in control of the situation, were getting pretty frantic,” said the witness.

“They were remarking to each other how ridiculous it was that, half an hour after an emergency had been called, no-one had appeared.

“Fortunately, the nurses managed to bring her back around and sit her up, and stabilised her to the point where she could be left with police.”

The passer-by said he left shortly afterwards by which time an ambulance was still yet to arrive - about 40 minutes after the first call.

Scottish Ambulance Service aim to respond to 999 emergency calls within eight minutes.

“The woman wasn’t making much sense at all,” he said. “She was horrendously vulnerable and said she was supposed to be at the Royal Edinburgh psychiatric hospital.

“So basically, if those two nurses hadn’t have been passing, it would probably have been left to me and the other woman to deal with her, we wouldn’t have known what to do, and she could quite easily have died.”

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary and Lothians MSP Miles Briggs called for an investigation into the case.

He added: “If ambulances can’t respond to this kind of emergency on time, it’s clear the service doesn’t have the resources to do the job.

“Simply put, vulnerable people should not be left lying on the side of the road for this length of time.

“Paramedics do a great job, but they can only succeed properly if they’re properly supported by the Scottish Government.

“In this case it was fortunate that other parts of the NHS, in the form of off-duty nurses, were able to step in and keep this woman safe.

“The public need to have confidence that when they call 999 and seek emergency assistance that emergency services will respond.”

It was unclear whether paramedics were dispatched to the call. Scottish Ambulance Service were contacted for a comment.