Away from the briefing, which is expected shortly, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Boris Johnson should be honest about the Downing Street Christmas party because people are “very upset by this”.

He told the BBC there should be “no more of these games about ‘we were following the rules’, all these words that don’t mean anything”.

“Be honest, own up,” he said.

“Very many people are very, very upset by this because while all the rest of the country was in lockdown not seeing loved ones, the people who lost people in that period now know that there was a knees-up and a booze-up in Downing Street, and even now the Prime Minister can’t just be honest.