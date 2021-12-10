The briefing comes after guidance was issued last night from Public Health Scotland urging Scots to cancel their Christmas parties over Omicron fears.
Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Friday morning, Prof Leitch said that Scots should be able to judge themselves what is and isn’t a party following an announcement from Public Health Scotland (PHS) advising people to cancel their Christmas nights out due to the increasing number of cases of the new Omicron variant.
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will hold a briefing on the Omicron variant of Covid-19 alongside Scotland’s chief medical officer Gregor Smith and national clinical director Jason Leitch.
Nicola Sturgeon Omicron Briefing: Live updates amid rising variant cases
Last updated: Friday, 10 December, 2021, 12:41
Michael Gove is to hold a Cobra meeting with the first ministers of the devolved nations on Friday afternoon.
In his role as minister for intergovernmental relations, Mr Gove will chair the meeting with the first ministers and deputy first ministers to discuss Covid-19 data and co-ordination on the response.
If you are just joining us - here is a quick recap as Nicola Sturgeon takes questions from the press.
She said that 110 cases of the Omicron variant had been recorded in the country are only the “tip of the iceberg”.
There are 5,018 new positive cases - 9.3% of all tests carried out.
The First Minister warned that a new wave of the pandemic was about to begin.
Ms Sturgeon says that the R number associated with Omicron is likely to be well over 2, close to 3.
She announced changes to self-isolation guidelines, and urged people to cancel Christmas parties.
Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to defer Christmas parties in the wake of rising Omicron cases.
Nicola Sturgeon: “it isn’t any longer a question of IF we are facing a surge in cases”, says it is “a matter of basic and quite brutal arithmetic”
From tomorrow, all household contacts of any Covid cases should isolate for 10 days. Non household contacts can leave isolation with a negative test and double jabbed status.
The First Minister stresses that it is important to stop the spread of Covid and the new variant.
“Because Omicron has a much higher R number - a higher transmissibility - than the Delta variant, which for some time now has been the dominant variant in Scotland and much of the world.”
Sturgeon adds a “massive” number of people are likely to need hospital care if surge in cases takes place.
“In the final week of November, if we look at all of the Covid cases recorded in Scotland, there were no days when the proportion of cases with S Gene drop out was higher than 1%. However, by last Sunday, 5th December, the proportion had risen to 2%.”
Nicola Sturgeon says the rise in Omicron cases is potentially “the fastest exponential growth we’ve seen in the pandemic so far” and that she “expects it to take over Delta within days not weeks”
The First Minister says that Scotland is facing a third wave of infections.
She says: “Our estimate at this stage is that the doubling time for Omicron cases may be between 2 and 3 days.”