NHS Scotland crisis: Deprived areas will see less GPs as health gap widens, warns BMA

A top medic has warned that without Scottish Government intervention, “health inequalities in Scotland will further widen” and more deprived, urban areas will end up with “doctor-light” surgeries.

By Joseph Anderson
5 minutes ago
Dr Andrew Buist, chair of the British Medical Association's (BMA) Scotland’s GP committee, said more affluent areas would be able to afford to continue with the traditional model of GPs, “further widening inequalities”.

“If we carry on without policy change, then the health inequalities in Scotland will further widen as those with the means to do so will increasingly go private for parts of their care,” he said.

“For general practice without change I anticipate the rise of large, doctor-light salaried practices in urban deprived areas, while more affluent areas continue with the traditional model further widening inequalities."

Dr Andrew Buist from the British Medical Association has warned of 'doctor-light' GP surgeries in deprived parts of Scotland. Picture: PA

Dr Buist also called for “a national conversation with the public on the future of our health and social care system”, adding “the reality is not everything will be affordable” through taxation.

“Some might say it is an easy thing to call for, harder to deliver on,” he said.

“Undoubtedly it is an uncomfortable conversation for politicians, particularly those in power to oversee with the inherent need for us all to face facts and be realistic about what we need and balance that with what we can afford, or perhaps more accurately what we are willing to pay for through general taxation.

“The reality is not everything will be affordable, so what do we prioritise? We are clear that care needs to stay free at the point of need, but given how many people are now going private to avoid long waits, how do we protect that founding principle, while delivering what we need from our modern day the NHS?”

Dr Buist said part of the problem has been a historic focus on funding cutting-edge treatment, at the cost of providing a full range of community care.

“Our population’s expectations have changed out of all recognition since the early NHS days,” he said. “They have been led to believe that if a treatment is seen to be effective and is available somewhere in the world, it should be available here too.

“We have significantly underinvested in community care and fallen to the pressure to adopt new high-tech treatments for a few at the expense of getting the absolute basics of care right for the majority.”

