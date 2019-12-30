NHS Lothian in A&E plea

NHS Lothian has launched a campaign to make sure patients know where to get help if they are sick or injured this winter.

The ‘Not Just A&E’ campaign has been designed to help patients get the right care in the right place and ensure that the emergency department is able to focus on treating people in life-threatening situations.

‘Not Just A&E’ urges patients to consider minor injuries units, pharmacists, optometrists, dentists and their GP. And if they are looking for help at night or on weekends to remember to use NHS 24.

Jacquie Campbell, chief officer of Acute Services, NHS Lothian, said: “We know that it can be confusing to know where to get help and often patients may find themselves in A&E because they are not sure of the alternatives.

“We want to make sure everyone knows all of the options available to them – very often that service is available faster and closer to home.

“The message is especially important over the festive holidays when some services are limited and we would urge patient to think before they go to A&E and ask themselves if they could be treated elsewhere.”

A full directory of services and the types of injuries or illnesses that can be treated by each expert has been listed on NHS Lothian’s website - www.nhslothian.scot.nhs.uk.

Patients are also urged to use NHS Inform which will detail the services on their doorstep, just by using their postcode, go to - www.nhsinform.scot/.