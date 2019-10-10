NHS Forth Valley urges people to think twice about A&E trip

NHS Forth Valley is urging people to think twice before turning up at the Emergency Department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital with a minor illness or injury.

It follows an extremely busy period, with staff reporting patients attending the department with minor, non-urgent health issues instead of attending the Minor Injuries Unit at Stirling Health and Care Village or seeking advice from local pharmacies, dentists, NHS Inform or their GP.

Andy Longmate, clinical director for NHS Forth Valley’s Emergency Department, said: “We want to ensure everyone gets the best care however the Emergency Department is not always the best place to provide this. Many people with less serious or non-urgent health problems could be seen quicker by a local pharmacist, their GP Practice or at the Minor Injuries Unit.

“Making better use of these other healthcare services allows staff to focus on treating patients with more serious or urgent problems.”

Medics have identified a list of the top ten heath issues that do not require a trip to A&E: cold symptoms, nasal congestion or sore throats; common skin complaints such as acne, eczema or athlete’s foot; cold sores, warts or verrucae; period pain or thrush; emergency contraception; earache; haemorrhoids; hay fever or mild allergies; head lice/ scabies; mouth ulcers/dental pain.