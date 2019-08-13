NHS Forth Valley misses A&E times

NHS Forth Valley missed out on government targets that say no patient should wait longer than four hours for accident and emergency treatment , from their arrival to admission, discharge or transfer.

The Scottish government has set a standard of 95 per cent, but in figures for June this year, Forth Valley achieved 87.5 per cent.

The Minor Injuries Unit in Stirling exceeded target, with 99.8 per cent of patients being treated within four hours, but the emergency department managed just 83.7 per cent.

NHS Forth Valley health board heard last week that in June a total of 967 patients waited longer than the four hour target across both units – with 669 of them waiting for their first assessment; 82 waiting for a bed; and 63 held up for clinical breaches.

A further 49 people were delayed waiting for a specialist.

In all, 35 people waited longer than eight hours and six waited longer than 12 hours.

It also missed out on hitting a target for cancer patients, although the Forth Valley figure was higher than the Scotland average of 81.4 per cent.

The government wants 95 per cent of patients referred with a suspicion of cancer to start treatment within 62 days.

In May this year NHS Forth Valley achieved 85.5 per cent, an improvement on 81.1 per cent achieved at the same time last year.