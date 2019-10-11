New scan measuring stiffness of tumours offers hope to Scots cancer patients

A new type of scan that measures the stiffness of breast and pancreatic cancer tumours could enhance treatment for those living with these types of the disease.

A non-invasive imaging technique will give crucial new information about the architecture of cancer and will help surgeons tackle the most challenging cases.

Magnetic resonance elastography was able to visualise and measure how stiff and dense tumours are in mice. The technique, which can be implemented on conventional clinical MRI scanners, may help select the best treatment course for some cancer patients.

Scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, found that using their new type of scan could assess the contribution of collagen to relative stiffness across a number of different tumour types.

This in turn could identify tumours in which there is the potential to use new drugs designed to ‘weaken’ the structure holding together tumours - thereby giving other drugs access to cancer cells in the centre of the tumour.

Initial studies established that collagen was key to keeping breast and pancreatic cancers stiff and inaccessible to treatments. In contrast, tumours arising from the nervous system, such as some forms of childhood cancer and brain tumours, were relatively soft and lacking in collagen.

The study, published in the journal Cancer Research, was largely funded by the European Union, Cancer Research UK and the Rosetrees Trust.

Tumours are masses of uncontrolled cellular growth, formed of dense and compact networks of cells, structural fibres and blood vessels. It can be challenging to effectively deliver treatment to some tumours as the mass is often stiff and difficult to penetrate.

The researchers at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), working in collaboration with King’s College London, found that, for example, breast tumours were around twice as stiff as brain tumours and around three times as dense.

The major contributor to this increased tumour stiffness was collagen - a key component of bone, cartilage, tendons and the extracellular matrix that holds tissues together.

Study co-leader Dr Simon Robinson, at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, said: “Our research shows this new type of scan can give valuable diagnostic information about breast and pancreatic tumours non-invasively by assessing their stiffness.

If confirmed in a clinical trial, we could use this technique to identify patients most likely to benefit from treatments that target the dense scaffold upon which these tumours grow. It gives us a new way of looking at cancers, and a potential way to monitor new treatments that alleviate tumour stiffness to help enhance the efficient delivery and uptake of chemotherapy.”