New exhibition highlights Scots researchers fighting to eliminate tropical diseases

A new exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland explores the role that Scottish universities are playing in the fight to eliminate tropical diseases by tackling the parasites that cause them.

‘Parasites: Battle for Survival’ examines five deadly diseases, which together affect 1 in 18 people around the world and thrive in areas lacking access to clean water, healthcare and adequate sanitation.

Researchers at the Universities of Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow are at the forefront of efforts to eliminate Malaria, Guinea worm disease, sleeping sickness, schistosomiasis and leishmaniasis.

All but malaria are classified as neglected by the World Health Organisation, meaning that historically they have seen a lack of interest and funding from healthcare groups and governments despite their huge impact.

Scottish scientists are collaborating with scientists and communities around the globe to understand, prevent and treat these debilitating diseases.

If successful in eliminating one of them, it will be the first time a human disease has been eliminated since smallpox was wiped out in 1979.

Presented in partnership with these three universities, this interactive, family friendly exhibition explores the Scottish involvement in identifying and treating tropical disease and highlights the research currently taking place in Scotland. With a view to engaging young visitors in STEM subjects, the exhibition’s creators have collaborated with secondary school pupils to trial designs, games and text.

The University of Dundee is a leading centre of research into neglected diseases, with work being carried out to better understand and develop new treatments for diseases including African sleeping sickness and visceral leishmaniasis. In addition, researchers from its Drug Discovery Unit were awarded Project of the Year by Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) for their discovery work on potential new drugs to treat the disease.

Dr Catharine Goddard, Manager of Dundee’s Wellcome Centre for Anti-Infectives Research, said, “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to show people how Scotland’s scientific research community collaborates.

“By working together, we can find new treatments for neglected tropical diseases. The Drug Discovery Unit in Dundee was borne out of scientists’ determination to ensure their research could lead to new medicines. We hope this exhibition will share our passion with the public, and inspire the next generation of scientists to join us.”