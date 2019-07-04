New Edinburgh Sick Kids Hospital opening delayed hours before move

The opening of Edinburgh's new £150 million Royal Hospital for Children and Young People has been delayed once again.

The last minute decision was conveyed to staff in a hastily arranged meeting this afternoon.

The migration of 62 children's services - and the Department of Clinical and Adolescent Mental Health Services - to the new hospital next to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, was due to take place between July 5 and July 15.

On July 9, the Children's Emergency Department had been due to open its doors to new patients.

Planned appointments had been arranged to take place in the hospital from July 15.

But the Scottish Government has today revealed there will be a delay, following safety checks which revealed the ventilation system within the critical care department in the new hospital requires further work to meet national standards.

It is not currently known how long it will be before the new building opens.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: "There is no greater responsibility of the NHS than to ensure the clinical safety of their patients, not least when those patients are children. In order to be absolutely sure that patient safety is delivered, I have no choice but to postpone NHS Lothian’s planned move to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.

“It is vital that patient safety remains paramount, which is why I have asked the health board to stop all moves until assurances have been given that the new site is entirely compliant with the relevant health technical standards.

“Departments within the hospital will move over on a phased basis as soon as it is safe to do so. This work will benefit from external quality assurance from Health Facilities Scotland and Health Protection Scotland and the plan for these moves will be submitted to Scottish Government for approval.

“While this issue has been caught by the final safety checks, I am disappointed and deeply concerned that this was not identified earlier. I have asked that Health Facilities Scotland undertake an investigation to determine how the hospital got to this advanced stage before it was discovered that the ventilation system fell below the standards expected. This work will cover both technical and governance aspects of the project.

“We will continue to be in close contact with the health board throughout this period to ensure the health and safety of patients remains the key focus.”

NHS Lothian Chief Executive, Tim Davison said: "Patient safety is paramount, and following the handover of the new hospital NHS Lothian has continued to monitor facilities at the new site to ensure all systems are operating to national standards.

“Following advice from an independent advisor, I fully accept the Health Secretary’s decision to reschedule the move to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People. The air environment is extremely important and can help prevent the occurrence and spread of infection in patients who are already vulnerable.

“We are extremely disappointed that we cannot move as planned and I am very sorry for the disappointment this will cause to patients, their families and staff affected by this delay. However, patient safety must always come first."

The new Sick Kids Hospital was initially due to open in the winter of 2012 but a catalogue of setbacks pushed back the opening date.

A protracted land swap deal held up proceedings before other problems occurred including partner firms running into financial difficulties and poor winter weather further hindered building work, pushing the opening date to last autumn.

But an independent assessor deemed the hospital was not up to scratch after failing to meet all the required specifications with a number of issues still to be resolved.

At the end of May, NHS Lothian revealed the latest July opening dates.